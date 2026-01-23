Game Slams “Disgusting” Threesome Rumors With “Basketball Wives” Mom & Daughter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Game denies having a threesome with Evelyn Lozada and daughter Shaniece Hairston, calling viral rumors “absurd.”

The Game finally addressed the elephant in the room during his first face-to-face sit-down with Shaniece Hairston and her mother, Evelyn Lozada.

The Compton rapper shut down viral threesome rumors during a new episode of the Drop the Lo podcast. Shaniece didn’t waste time getting straight to the point with her baby daddy.

“Did you ever have sex with my mom?” Hairston asked The Game during the tense conversation. “And did we have a threesome?”

The 46-year-old rapper immediately called the speculation “absurd” and “f###### disgusting.” He made it clear that type of energy doesn’t exist between him and the 50-year-old Basketball Wives star.

“Never have I ever,” The Game said about sleeping with Lozada. “We don’t even give each other that type of energy or those types of vibes.”

The rapper explained that their relationship has remained strictly family-focused since welcoming their two-year-old son, Blaze Taylor, in September 2024. He described their dynamic as “a dope-ass gangster little family” without any romantic complications.

Lozada found the whole situation amusing rather than offensive. The reality star said she thought the rumors were “so funny” because no one bothered to address them directly.

“When somebody is going in on you and they don’t even know who the f### you are, never met you,” Lozada explained. “Somebody not responding to you is like the ultimate response.”

The Game agreed that most internet chatter about their family deserves zero attention. He said some rumors are “so off the wall” that responding only gives them more life.

“You literally have to sip your tea and keep on going with your day,” The Game said. “It’s so disturbing that someone would even drum that up and actually try to throw that into a public forum.”

The podcast appearance marked the first time all three sat down together publicly. Tensions had been brewing since Shaniece’s pregnancy announcement sparked accusations that she “betrayed” The Game’s ex-fiancée, Tiffney Cambridge.

Cambridge dated The Game for eight years and appeared on VH1’s Marrying the Game from 2012 to 2014. They share 18-year-old son, King Justice Taylor, and 15-year-old daughter, California “Cali” Dream, before calling off their engagement in 2015.

Online critics claimed Lozada and Cambridge were close friends, making Shaniece’s relationship with The Game a betrayal. Both women denied having any real friendship beyond industry acquaintances.

The Game clarified that Hollywood relationships often get misunderstood by outsiders. He explained that celebrities attend each other’s events for business reasons rather than personal friendships.

The rapper also addressed another disturbing rumor about inappropriate contact with Shaniece as a child. He firmly denied claims that she ever sat on his lap when she was 12.

“I’m not f###### Santa Claus,” The Game said. “I’m not inappropriate with children ever, like even my own nieces. As they get older, you have to respect your unclehood.”