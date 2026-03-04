Gang Members Arrested After Turning Hip-Hop Tracks Into Murder Confessions In New Jersey Street War

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Justice Chambers led OutSouf gang members through deadly revenge killings that they bragged about in drill rap videos posted online.

Justice Chambers led the OutSouf gang through deadly “drills” that turned South Trenton into a war zone where rap videos became murder confessions.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced Monday that 15 OutSouf gang members face racketeering charges for murders, shootings and carjackings committed between February 2023 and June 2025.

The violent street gang used stolen cars and community guns to execute revenge killings after co-leader Jhosse Tolentino died in April 2023.

Chambers and his crew turned Hip-Hop into evidence against themselves by bragging about murders in publicized rap videos.

OutSouf rappers took credit for shooting H-Block rivals and killing two victims identified as T.F. and B.L. in tracks posted across social media platforms.

OutSouf members obtained firearms from keeper Jihad Jackson and used vehicles with swapped license plates to avoid detection during their operations.

Lower-level shooters like Zai’yae Rowell and Nychee Carmona carried out attacks to gain “stain” or rank within the organization.

The gang circulated community guns between members for different crimes, with the same weapons appearing in multiple homicides and assaults. Jackson was arrested twice, carrying these firearms, on October 6, 2023, and January 18, 2024.

The gang’s pattern mirrors Philadelphia’s recent crackdown on YBC Dul’s Young Bag Chasers crew and rival groups that claimed 35 victims between 2022 and 2024.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner charged 19 people last week in a sweeping indictment that exposed how drill rap became a weapon for gang recruitment and intimidation.

Assistant District Attorney Anna Walters called the practice horrific during Wednesday’s press conference.

“I think it’s horrific what they’ve done with music in Philadelphia,” Walters said. “Philadelphia is known for its drill rap, in which people are bragging about these horrible acts of violence, and I think what we need to see is you cannot brag about violence, you cannot make music about violence that you’ve committed without consequences here.”

Prosecutors say both New Jersey and Philadelphia gangs followed identical patterns of committing violence, then producing music videos mocking their victims.

The OutSouf investigation netted arrests of associates Kymir Lewis-West, Yasin Brantley, Kaheem Godbolt, Stanley Davis and Neylis Vargas alongside core members.

First-degree murder charges carry sentences of 30 years to life imprisonment, with 30 years served before parole eligibility.

Chambers faces additional charges for being a leader of organized crime and conspiracy to commit murder in Hamilton and Ewing townships.