Geechi Gotti Arrested With 3,000 Stolen Pills in Ohio

Battle rapper Geechi Gotti got arrested in Ohio with nearly 3,000 stolen opioid pills after a failed escape attempt on Interstate 75.

More details have emerged about Geechi Gotti and the circumstances surrounding his arrest in Ohio last week.

West Chester police stopped Geechi Gotti on February 5 while he was driving on Interstate 75 and found nearly 3,000 stolen opioid pills. The battle rap star tried to run from cops but didn’t get far.

The traffic stop went sideways fast. Geechi Gotti and three other California men bailed from their rental car near the Streets of West Chester. Police caught all four suspects within minutes.

“Get down on the ground right now! Get down on the ground!” officers yelled in body camera footage. “I will shoot you. Get your hands in the air!”

Detective Kevin Burger from the West Chester Police Department searched the vehicle thoroughly.

“There was a large amount of pharmaceuticals in the car that looked like came straight from a pharmacy,” Burger said during the suspects’ preliminary hearing.

Police seized oxycodone, morphine and Vicodin pills. The drugs came from multiple pharmacy break-ins across Ohio.

“The drugs that were found were from a pharmacy called the Medicine Shoppe in Bellevue, Ohio,” Burger explained. “We believe cash was found as well that was taken from a pharmacy in Perrysburg, Ohio.”

Detectives had been tracking the crew since one member landed at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Geechi Gotti, Tyrus Crew, Anthony Ellison and Lequan Miller all face drug possession charges.

Detective Burger told the court these suspects “do this quite often and Judge Courtney Caparella-Kraemer found enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury.

Geechi Gotti has dominated battle rap for years.

The Compton native has 70 battles catalogued with over 43 million total views. He won Champion of the Year three times and battled legends like Loaded Lux and Tsu Surf on Ultimate Rap League’s biggest stages.

His recent battles include matchups against 40 B.A.R.R.S. in August 2025 and A.Ward on Barstool Sports. Gotti also faced Loso and Illmac in 2024 battles that drew hundreds of thousands of views.