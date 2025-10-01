GloRilla Breaks Silence On Arrest After Violent Home Invasion: “We Were Victims”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla pushed back against drug charges and said police wrongly targeted her family after a home invasion left her property ransacked.

GloRilla called out Georgia law enforcement Tuesday (September 30), after she was arrested in July on felony drug charges, insisting she and her family were victims of a terrifying home invasion—not suspects.

The Memphis-born rapper was out of town performing in Indianapolis during WNBA All-Star Weekend when three armed men broke into her Forsyth County home in the middle of the night.

A family member fired shots at the intruders, who fled before deputies arrived.

“I feel like me, and my brother and sister, we were victims in this situation,” GloRilla said in an interview with WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden. “But somehow, they’re trying to paint us out to be suspects, and I just feel like it’s all the way wrong.”

According to her legal team, more than $700,000 worth of property was stolen during the break-in.

But instead of focusing on the robbery, authorities arrested the 26-year-old rapper after discovering what court records describe as a large quantity of marijuana inside the home.

“Over $700,000 of items were stolen from her home,” said her attorney, Drew Findling. “So her brother and sister naturally called the police when this was all going on.”

GloRilla turned herself in and was released on bond the same day. Her legal team has since blasted the investigation, saying it prioritized drug charges over solving the violent crime.

“The most egregious part is that there seems to be no movement whatsoever in this home invasion, but rather, within 24 hours, there were warrants for her arrest for a marijuana possession case. That’s unconscionable,” Findling said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office initially labeled GloRilla and her family as victims in a July statement, promising to pursue justice.

But with little progress, GloRilla and her attorneys are now weighing the option of launching their own investigation.