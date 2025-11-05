GloRilla Surprises Dad With Luxury Car After 29-Year Postal Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Memphis rapper GloRilla surprised her father, Edwin Woods Sr., with a white Jaguar at his postal service retirement party.

GloRilla delivered the ultimate retirement gift to her father, Edwin C. Woods Sr., this past weekend, presenting him with a gleaming white Jaguar during an emotional celebration in Memphis.

The 26-year-old Hip-Hop sensation organized an elaborate retirement party on November 3 to honor her father’s completion of a 29-year career with the United States Postal Service.

Video footage from the event shows the “F.N.F.” hitmaker addressing the gathered crowd before leading her father outside for the surprise vehicle presentation.

“We celebrating my dad, his retirement,” GloRilla announced during her speech at the undisclosed Memphis location. “I’m pretty sure the post office appreciate all your hard work. You know I appreciate all your hard work. So I got a gift for you. You gotta come outside.”

The retirement celebration was coordinated by event planner Channing and featured catering by Chef Brandon.

The emotional moment captured Woods Sr., visibly moved as his daughter revealed the luxury automobile, marking another milestone in their close relationship.

The gesture comes during a banner year for the Memphis native, who was recently crowned Billboard’s Top Female Rapper of 2024. GloRilla’s career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable since her breakout in 2022.

Her debut studio album, Glorious, released in October 2024, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned placement at No. 25 on Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2024 list. The project solidified her position as one of Hip-Hop’s most promising talents, with industry observers noting her rapid ascent from underground artist to mainstream powerhouse.

Currently a three-time Grammy nominee with five Top 40 hits, GloRilla has transformed from a budding church singer into a chart-topping artist with endorsement deals from Adidas and Fenty.

Her appearances on Saturday Night Live and performances at major festivals, such as Coachella, have solidified her status in mainstream culture.

The 2025 Grammy nominations are expected to be announced on November 7, with industry insiders anticipating that GloRilla’s “Glorious” album will receive recognition.