EXCLUSIVE: “Godmother” Says Jay-Z’s Legal Moves Made Court Issue Bogus Rulings Costing Her Big Money

Lillie Coley asked a federal judge to stop New Jersey from enforcing old rulings she says were never valid in the paternity dispute involving Jay-Z.

Jay-Z is being dragged in a new federal clash after Lillie Coley, the “God Mother” of a man claiming to be his son, says New Jersey revived void orders tied to the paternity case.

Coley submitted an urgent motion in New Jersey’s federal court, claiming the state reactivated invalid rulings in a long-running paternity case involving her godson, Rymir Satterthwaite. She argued those orders were never legally binding and warned they now threaten her finances and property.

Satterthwaite has insisted for years that his mother told him she had a brief relationship with Jay-Z in the early 1990s. He’s sought DNA testing since his teenage years, but the New Jersey family court never secured a sample from the rapper.

Despite multiple filings, the case stalled for over a decade. In 2015, Satterthwaite went public, saying he wasn’t after money; he just wanted the truth and a chance to be heard. The court closed the case in 2017 without a DNA test or a final decision.

Coley said judges repeatedly stated between 2012 and 2017 that they had no jurisdiction. She claims this was clearly recorded and never reversed.

Still, she said the state revived the case in 2025 and sent her a notice on November 7 threatening sanctions of up to $50,000. She described this as the first state action since 2017 and said it placed her at serious risk.

Coley also pointed to new child support filings she believes are tied to Jay-Z.

She said she drafted a detailed rebuttal earlier this year but was blocked from filing it after a judge dismissed her case against Jay-Z, with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again. According to her, Judge Stephen Polansky refused to accept the response, which she said explained why the case should remain closed and beyond New Jersey’s reach.

Coley told the court she suffered financial losses as a result of the revived orders. She said a lien cost her $25,000 during the sale of her home.

She added that her second property is now in jeopardy because the 2025 filings treat the old rulings as enforceable, even though she maintains they were never valid. In her court filing, Coley directly tied Jay-Z to the recent legal moves.

She wrote, “after Plaintiff filed the present action in this Court in May 2025, Defendant Shawn Corey Carter returned to New Jersey in August 2025 for the specific purpose of attempting to block Plaintiff and Mr. Satterthwaite from pursuing their California claims.”

She said the state then acted on rulings she believes are void, which Jay-Z allegedly used to gain leverage in her California case.

A ruling has not yet been issued.