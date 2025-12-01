Gunna Walks Off Stage Without Warning Leaving Virginia Beach Crowd Hanging

Gunna cut his Virginia Beach concert short Saturday night after turning up nearly an hour late, then walking off stage mid-performance without a word, leaving the crowd at The Dome stunned and unsure if the show was over.
The Atlanta rapper, currently on his Wun World Tour in support of his latest album The Last Wun, performed for just 30 to 45 minutes before exiting the stage. There was no announcement, no farewell, and no encore.
Just confusion.
“i think the dome learned the hard way that EVERYONE standing at a concert is irrational, cs now all the events got seats on the floor & why tf it was a threat didnt yall let the attendees know?” one user said.
Videos from the night show puzzled attendees standing around with the stage lights still on, many assuming the Grammy-nominated artist would return.
He didn’t.
Some users said they planned to dispute the ticket charges, claiming the performance lasted only half an hour. Others on social media echoed similar frustrations, with some demanding refunds and questioning what went wrong.
The Dome has not issued a statement about the shortened concert or whether attendees will be compensated. Gunna’s team has also stayed silent, offering no explanation for the early exit.
The Virginia Beach stop marks a rare misstep on what’s otherwise been a smooth run for Gunna, who wrapped his Bittersweet Tour earlier this year with Flo Milli and recently extended his Wun World Tour through 2026.
Despite the hiccup, Gunna’s upcoming tour dates remain unchanged. But after Saturday’s abrupt ending, some ticketholders are wondering if future shows will follow the same script.