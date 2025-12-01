Gunna Walks Off Stage Without Warning Leaving Virginia Beach Crowd Hanging

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Gunna left Virginia Beach concertgoers stunned after arriving late and performing for less than an hour before walking off stage without saying a word.

Gunna cut his Virginia Beach concert short Saturday night after turning up nearly an hour late, then walking off stage mid-performance without a word, leaving the crowd at The Dome stunned and unsure if the show was over.

The Atlanta rapper, currently on his Wun World Tour in support of his latest album The Last Wun, performed for just 30 to 45 minutes before exiting the stage. There was no announcement, no farewell, and no encore.

Just confusion.

“i think the dome learned the hard way that EVERYONE standing at a concert is irrational, cs now all the events got seats on the floor & why tf it was a threat didnt yall let the attendees know?” one user said.

Videos from the night show puzzled attendees standing around with the stage lights still on, many assuming the Grammy-nominated artist would return.

He didn’t.

Some users said they planned to dispute the ticket charges, claiming the performance lasted only half an hour. Others on social media echoed similar frustrations, with some demanding refunds and questioning what went wrong.

The Dome has not issued a statement about the shortened concert or whether attendees will be compensated. Gunna’s team has also stayed silent, offering no explanation for the early exit.

The Virginia Beach stop marks a rare misstep on what’s otherwise been a smooth run for Gunna, who wrapped his Bittersweet Tour earlier this year with Flo Milli and recently extended his Wun World Tour through 2026.

Despite the hiccup, Gunna’s upcoming tour dates remain unchanged. But after Saturday’s abrupt ending, some ticketholders are wondering if future shows will follow the same script.

i hope gunna ok I just heard about what happened at the virginia beach show. i don’t think he would’ve just did something like that if it wasn’t a real reason. — rarity. (@adoregen) November 30, 2025

so glad I didn’t waste my money to go see Gunna in Virginia Beach😩 that n#### ended the show early and was late??? I would have called my bank so quickkkk. — faith (@yourlovefrp) November 30, 2025

gunna came to VIRGINIA BEACH wtf yall think was gone happen ? lmao see yall in dc — Loot (@whyplainjane) November 30, 2025