High Court Reserves Decision on Kneecap Rapper’s Terror Case Appeal

The High Court is deciding whether Kneecap rapper Mo Chara will face charges for displaying a Hezbollah flag at a concert in 2024.

British prosecutors are waiting for a High Court decision after appealing the dismissal of terrorism charges against Kneecap rapper Mo Chara.

The case centers on allegations that he displayed a Hezbollah flag during a London concert in November 2024.

Lord Justice Edis and Mr Justice Linden heard arguments from both sides at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. The judges said the legal submissions gave them “a great deal to think about” before making their final ruling.

The original terrorism charge against the 28-year-old Belfast rapper was thrown out in September 2025 by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring at Woolwich Crown Court.

The dismissal came down to a technicality involving timing requirements for bringing such charges.

Prosecutors had charged Mo Chara on May 21, 2025, but the Director of Public Prosecutions did not receive proper consent from the Attorney General until May 22. Since the alleged incident occurred on November 21, 2024, the May 22 date fell one day outside the required six-month statutory limit for filing terrorism charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service argues that this timing issue should not invalidate the case. Paul Jarvis KC, representing prosecutors, told the High Court that having proper consent in place by the time a defendant first appears in court should be sufficient.

Mo Chara had his first court appearance on June 18, 2025, well within the timeframe. Defense lawyers for the Irish rapper maintain the original ruling was correct.

The case stems from footage showing Mo Chara holding what appeared to be a Hezbollah flag on stage at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town while saying, “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah.”

The rapper and his bandmates have consistently denied supporting either organization, claiming the flag was thrown onto the stage by someone in the audience. Kneecap has framed the prosecution as part of a broader crackdown on Palestinian solidarity.

The Irish-language rap trio has been vocal supporters of Palestinian causes and has faced performance bans in Hungary and Canada over their political statements.

The legal battle has already cost the band significantly. Kneecap was forced to cancel 15 US tour dates in October 2025 due to Mo Chara’s court obligations.