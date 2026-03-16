Jack Harlow’s “got blacker” comment on the New York Times Popcast has Twitter renaming him with increasingly hilarious alternatives.

Jack Harlow just handed Twitter the most unhinged roast material in months, and honestly, the internet’s having the time of its life, tearing him apart.

During an appearance on the New York Times’ “Popcast,” the Louisville rapper said his music “got blacker” while making his new album Monica, and yeah, that landed exactly how you’d think it would.

I blame Black Women for stroking Jack Harlow ego 😆 🤣 😂 Reason why this fool got away with what he get away with. Can we be real about it 🤔 #JackHarlow #Blacker #Monica — Clyde Smith (@noetik5000) March 15, 2026

The comment sparked an absolute wildfire of jokes, memes, and creative alternative names that have people in stitches.

Jack Harlow was trying to explain how he leaned deeper into R&B and soul music rather than retreating into what he called “safer” territory, like some of his white rap contemporaries.

He said he’s “hyper aware of the politics” and understands why other artists make different choices, but he wanted to go all in on the Black music he genuinely loves. The problem? The phrasing was absolutely catastrophic.

Twitter didn’t waste a second. People started renaming Jack Harlow with increasingly hilarious alternatives that play off his whiteness and the whole situation.

We’re talking “Talcum X” a play on Malcolm X, “Music, Stole Child,” riffing on Musiq Soulchild, Charlie Kirk Franklin,” mixing the conservative commentator with the gospel singer, “KKKarl Thomas,” “H####! Honki! Honke!” as a play on Tony! Toni! Tone!, “Musiq Rothschild,” “Jew Hill,” “Anthony Scamilton” and “Mos Definetly Not”

Top #JackHarlow Names:



Charlie Kirk Franklin

Brian McWhite

Stevie Wonderbread

J’Nilla

D’Anglo

Arnold Kelly

Mos Definitely Not Yakub Kweli

Musiq Snowchild

Snow Aalegbro

De La Soap

Remy Sham

Vanilla Rice

LAY-Z

Common Sensible

The Weakend

A Tribe Called Eh

Maxwelp — BlacKanSeyKo (@BlackXtian) March 15, 2026

The creativity was unmatched, and honestly, hopefully, Jack Harlow’s got a sense of humor about it because the internet has been relentless for well over 24 hours.

Now there’s this whole conspiracy theory floating around that he named the album Monica because it sounds like “my n####” when you say it fast.

Whether that’s true or just internet speculation, it’s definitely adding fuel to the fire that is consuming Jack Harlow’s ass.

That #JackHarlow album is giving Anita Quaker — TooFlyyKy (@TooFlyyKy) March 15, 2026