Howard University Music Business Director Launches New Label With Warner Music Group For African Talent

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jasmine “Jazz” Young expanded her global footprint with VRTEXX, a label built to elevate West African artists onto the world stage.

The former Def Jam executive and current director of the Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music Business at Howard University has officially unveiled VRTEXX, a global record label aimed at discovering developing and exporting artists from West Africa and the diaspora.

The imprint will be distributed by Warner Music Group’s global distributor ADA, positioning the venture with immediate worldwide reach.

Jasmine “Jazz” Young, who was named a Billboard Global Power Player last year, the move signals both expansion and evolution

Across her career she has worked with major Hip-Hop figures including Jay-Z, DMX, Foxy Brown and Run-DMC. In 2025, under her leadership, the Howard-based center was recognized as one of Billboard’s top music business schools in the world for the fourth consecutive year.

Now she is translating that academic and executive experience into a global platform.

The VRTEXX roster will debut with live performances at the next installment of the West Africa Music & Arts Festival in Accra Ghana, an event Young launched in 2024 in partnership with the country’s government. The festival has quickly become a cultural meeting point for artists industry leaders and policymakers across the continent and beyond.

“VRTEXX represents the future, a label, media, and entertainment company built on innovation, culture, and connection,” Young said in a statement. “We’re not just signing artists; we’re building legacies that will span continents and generations. This is the manifestation of decades of purpose and passion.”

Industry executives aligned with Warner signaled strong support.

“This is a full-circle moment for the culture. Jazz has always been ahead of her time — and VRTEXX is proof,” said Julian Petty, executive vp and head of business/legal affairs at Warner Records. “What she’s about to do with this label will redefine the global music industry.”

Karibu Bello, former head of A&R EMEA and vp of global A&R at Warner Recorded Music, emphasized the broader economic implications.

“Jazz Young is one of the most visionary leaders in our industry, her ability to identify, nurture, and elevate talent is truly unmatched,” he said. “VRTEXX represents a new chapter for global music, one where the future is diverse, connected, and full of possibility. Welcome VRTEXX….. I have no doubt that under Jazz’s leadership, this imprint will redefine how the world hears and experiences music from Africa and beyond.”

Adriana Sein, global head of artist and market development at ADA, added, “Jazz brings strong creative instincts and a clear vision to everything she does. ADA looks forward to supporting her next chapter with VRTEXX while championing new talent on the global stage.”

VRTEXX is currently accepting artist submissions through its official website and social media platforms. For Young, the launch extends beyond a new company. It marks another calculated step in reshaping how culture travels from the African continent to the global marketplace.