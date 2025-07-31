Hulk Hogan Died While Battling Cancer—Racist Controversy Still Won’t Go Away

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack and had been privately battling cancer, according to official documents.

Hulk Hogan died from a heart attack at his Clearwater home on July 24, and newly released documents confirm the 71-year-old wrestling legend had been quietly battling cancer.

The official cause of death was listed as acute myocardial infarction, according to medical records obtained by multiple outlets.

The documents also revealed that Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—an illness that affects white blood cells. He had never publicly disclosed the cancer diagnosis.

Clearwater police said Hogan went into cardiac arrest at his residence and was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue after a medical emergency call came in.

He was then transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The WWE Hall of Famer will be cremated, as noted in the official report.

Hogan is survived by his wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in September 2023, along with his children, Brooke and Nick and two grandchildren, Oliver and Molly.

Hulk Hogan’s death has people talking—but not everyone’s saying RIP. A lot of people never forgot the leaked tape where he dropped the N-word like it was nothing.

The tape ruined his image, the WWE dropped him, he was booted from and reinstated to the Wrestling Hall of Fame, and he became a divisive, MAGA-loving, Trump supporter.

Now that he’s gone, people are split. Some are showing love, saying he made their childhood. Others believe the man died a racist.

Hulk Hogan was a deplorable man. Racist and anti-LGBTQ+. Condolences to his family, but also one less horrible person on our planet. — Rose Justyce (@RoseJustyce) July 31, 2025

I get it dude you hate hulk Hogan I hate hulk Hogan a lot of people hate hulk Hogan cuz he's a racist.



I also hate wife beaters, you find excuses for why it's okay — Deviltoad (@Deviltoad34) July 31, 2025

Hulk Hogan was a character.

The man behind hulk hogan was a racist. — lul pookiie 🧸 (@TeeJ_Mac) July 31, 2025

y’all was getting on Hulk Hogan for being racist , when you wearing Von Dutch ￼OKAY . . — wicked (@twinnsetter) July 31, 2025

all these people who are still calling Hulk Hogan Racist

are people who once watched him on TV this about the human we are all entitled to our opinion's I'm not defending racism I'm defending our rights as citizens

Hulkamania Lives forever @LexisKingWWE @Bayley____wwe9 @RealDDP — PamelasKIng420 (@DeadandBuried28) July 31, 2025

Hulk Hogan destroyed his on legacy with being a Anti-Black racist. pic.twitter.com/rCSUXrmvuW — Roy Maurice (@Spiderstar1987) July 31, 2025

Dawg if he was racist he not wrestling Booker T, would a racist help black people succeed? https://t.co/J397Epzt3l — Sam Presti is god (@goatgilgeous) July 31, 2025

Alot of people really think dying absolves you of being a racist i guess. way to many dont be mean to hulk hogan posts — Stella Chat BPD (@redrum_panda) July 31, 2025