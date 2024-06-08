Ice Spice & Quavo Spark Dating Rumors Amid Bowling Alley Hang

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice and Quavo sparked dating rumors after the two rappers were filmed hanging out at a bowling alley together.

A video making the rounds on Saturday (June 8) shows the Migos rapper’s arm briefly around her waist—possibly during an innocent photo-op—before she goes to greet somebody else. Quavo and Ice Spice have been in each other’s orbits multiple times over the last several months, including alongside Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.

Ice Spice and Quavo at the bowling alley together 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XQUIkb5tfy — KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) June 8, 2024

Quavo was previously linked to rapper Saweetie. The couple began seeing each other in 2018 but broke up in 2021, albeit briefly.

In March 2021, Saweetie announced the split on Twitter. She wrote, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Quavo responded to Saweetie’s tweet with, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel like the internet and the blogs and the publications made it bigger than what it was.”

But controversy soon followed. Video footage of Quavo and Saweetie getting in a heated argument inside an elevator was leaked to the public and showed a different side to their relationship. The clip—captured in 2020–began with both of them standing outside an open elevator. When the video starts, Saweetie started swinging on Quavo, who dropped an orange Call of Duty case. When Saweetie tried to pick it up, they wrestle over it before both hitting the ground.

The couple eventually reconciled and dated until 2023 before finally calling it quits.