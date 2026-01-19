Incel Influencer Celebrates Getting Jewish Club To Play Kanye’s “Heil Hitler”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kick streamer Clavicular celebrated getting Miami’s Vendôme nightclub to play Kanye West’s banned “Heil Hitler” song during a livestream.

‌Kick streamer Clavicular just proved that having zero self-awareness is a superpower in the worst possible way. The looksmaxxing content creator spent his weekend celebrating one of the most tone-deaf moments in recent streaming history.

Clavicular helped to get a Miami Beach nightclub to play Kanye West‘s banned antisemitic track “Heil Hitler” during a livestream with fellow controversy magnets Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, Sneako and Myron Gaines.

The incident happened during what TMZ described as a “manosphere” gathering.

The group pre-gamed on a party bus before heading to the South Beach venue. Videos from Saturday night at Vendôme nightclub show the group singing along to the track.

The footage spread across social media platforms like wildfire. Reddit users posted clips showing the streamers dancing and throwing Nazi salutes while the banned song played during their bottle service.

Clavicular discovered the backlash during his Sunday livestream. Instead of showing any remorse, he doubled down with the kind of smug satisfaction that makes your skin crawl.

“Yeah, this is viral. This is everywhere, man,” Clavicular said while scrolling through criticism on social media. “It’s funny because we literally got a Jewish club in Miami Beach to play Heil Hitler. Right? That’s what makes it funny, it’s that we have enough status and influence to literally get them to play the most… like, you can’t even find the song on a single platform. We had to play on Rumble.”

The streamer then addressed critics who called him an “awkward kid” with the kind of defensive energy that screams insecurity.

“So funny. So funny! ‘Awkward kid requests a song.’ Yeah, awkward kid, but we had the… yeah, look at this section. Look at this section! We’re so awkward, bro. Look at this section! You know what I mean? Like, so funny! Actually, comical as s###. Extremely funny.”

Vendôme nightclub issued a damage control statement after the incident went viral. The establishment tried to distance itself from the controversy with corporate speak.

Nick Fuentes, Sneako, Clavicular, and Andrew Tate were at a Miami nightclub where Ye’s song “Heil Hitler” was played at their request.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/GILzzZ4fGi — AF Post (@AFpost) January 18, 2026

“We are aware of a video circulating online from one of our venues that includes content and imagery that are deeply offensive and unacceptable,” Vendôme posted on Instagram. “We want to be unequivocally clear: Vendôme and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind.”

The nightclub claimed they’re conducting an “internal review” to understand how the song got played. They promised to “take immediate action to hold the responsible parties accountable.”

Clavicular’s celebration reveals the twisted logic of attention-seeking streamers who mistake outrage for influence.

The fact that he bragged about manipulating a Jewish-owned establishment into playing Nazi propaganda shows how disconnected these creators are from basic human decency.