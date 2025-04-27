India Royale Defends Relationship With Lil Durk, Blasts Men For Not Going To “War” Anymore

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

India Royale defended herself from cheating allegations after a viral video surfaced, standing firm in her support for Lil Durk.

India Royale wasted no time shutting down reports of cheating on Lil Durk after a video showing her hand on another man’s lap at a party exploded across social media over the weekend.

Court documents and insider reports have suggested the two secretly tied the knot before Durk’s October 2024 arrest, though neither has officially confirmed the marriage.

Still, she hopped on a livestream to clear the air as fans pointed out that the man was her best friend, Ant.

“Do y’all remember when men used to like, lay concrete, change tires, go to war?” she said. “Now these n##### on the internet gossiping all day. Like, what’s happening?”

The viral moment comes as India Royale continues to publicly back Lil Durk, who is currently facing serious federal charges tied to an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Since Durk’s incarceration, Royale has been a consistent presence at his court hearings, showing unwavering loyalty.

She has previously denied any claims of infidelity, standing by Durk as he faces the possibility of life in prison or even the death penalty.

Prosecutors allege Durk orchestrated a 2022 ambush in Los Angeles targeting rapper Quando Rondo, resulting in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab, as retaliation for King Von’s 2020 killing.

Lil Durk’s next major court date is set for May 8, when a federal judge will review a proposed $2.05 million bail package that includes $900,000 in real estate assets, $1 million in cash from Alamo Records and around-the-clock private security.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to all charges.