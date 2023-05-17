J. Cole Shocks Ari Lennox With Surprise Appearance At London Concert 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A stunned Ari Lennox was left speechless after J. Cole made a surprise appearance in London to perform their collab, “She Butter Baby.”

After the show, she took to social media to share a clip of her reaction. “I can’t believe @realcoleworld and @dreamville surprised me at my London show like this 🥹,” she penned in the Instagram caption. “I love y’all so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️” Check out the clip below.

Last September, Ari Lennox paid tribute to J. Cole, praising him for how he cares for himself and others.

“It’s good energy, that’s a healthy man and a very, very great example. Literally how he takes care of himself and then the people that he surrounds us with,” Lennox explained. “The therapy resources that he literally helps so many people in the team.”

She added, “All the people around him constantly just helping people mentally, emotionally, and spiritually a really, really good person. I strive to be as healed as I feel Cole is, like he’s a good man.”

The pair share a close bond, and the “Pressure” vocalist entrusted the Fayetteville, North Carolina representative to post a message she sent him about what her age/sex/location album means to her.

“I asked Ari what this new album means to her,” J. Cole wrote. “I needed to know cuz I f### with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me. Appreciate you @arilennox Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it.”