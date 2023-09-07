Ja Rule Reignites Beef With 50 Cent After Rap Rival Mocked Crucifixion Stunt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule and 50 Cent traded shots on social media as they continued their infamous beef, which dates back two decades.

The bad blood between Ja Rule and 50 Cent remains palpable in 2023.

Ja Rule taunted his longtime foe after 50 Cent trolled the former Def Jam artist over a crucifixion stunt on Thursday (September 7). Ja Rule fired back by mentioning an incident in which the G-Unit boss threw a microphone at a woman in Los Angeles.

“We ain’t forget,” he wrote on Instagram. “Enjoy those criminal charges and lawsuit d#######!”

50 Cent instigated the latest spat in their feud with an Instagram post. He posted footage of Ja Rule reenacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ while performing at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.

“Look at this s### head, is he supposed to be Jesus,” 50 Cent wrote. “WTF you can’t make this s### up. LOL so stupid!”

Ja Rule’s response referenced a battery investigation, which launched after 50 Cent injured Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain at an August concert. 50 Cent threw a microphone while performing at the Crypto.com Arena on his Final Lap Tour. The microphone hit Monegain in the head.

Monegain required a trip to the hospital. She filed a police report.

50 Cent’s lawyer Scott Leemon said the incident was an accident. Leemon claimed his client would “never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone.”