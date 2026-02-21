Jadakiss & Fat Joe Reflect On Hip-Hop Responsibility At NYC Black History Event

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jadakiss and Fat Joe joined BMAC CEO Prophet for Universal Music Group’s Love Black Music celebration at UMusic Store NYC this week.

Jadakiss and Fat Joe brought their legendary chemistry to Universal Music Group’s UMusic Store earlier this week for Black History Month.

The Black Music Action Coalition teamed up with UMG to host their “Love Black Music” celebration in New York City. Prophet, the coalition’s CEO, moderated an intimate fireside chat between the two Hip-Hop veterans about culture and responsibility.

The conversation touched on Hip-Hop’s roots and how artists shape culture while protecting the music’s legacy for future generations.

Both rappers reflected on career-defining moments and lessons they learned from pioneers who paved the way before them. Prophet delivered some powerful words about the evening’s purpose and Black music’s cultural impact on society.

“Black music has always been the blueprint for modern culture,” Prophet said during the event. He continued with his thoughts on the timing and location choice for this celebration.

“Marking this moment during Black History Month in New York City was intentional,” Prophet explained to the crowd. “It was about honoring the artists who built the culture and reaffirming our responsibility to protect what they created so future generations inherit ownership, opportunity, and power. I’m thankful to Universal Music Group, the Global Impact Team, and Supervsn for standing with us in that work.”

The event also featured the launch of a limited-edition Love Black Music Tee, created in collaboration between UMG, BMAC, and Supervsn.

The merchandise serves as both a cultural statement and a fundraising tool for the coalition’s ongoing industry reform work. Proceeds from tee sales will support BMAC’s efforts to advance accountability, equity, and opportunity across the music business.

The Love Black Music event reinforces BMAC’s mission to ensure Black music receives year-round protection and investment. Prophet also announced that BMAC will launch a new mentorship program for emerging Black music executives in March 2026.

As for Jada, he recently confirmed he’s working on a new solo album while continuing his podcast work with Fat Joe.