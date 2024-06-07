Jaguar Wright Arrested For Theft In Dallas Amid Wild Celeb Conspiracies 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jaguar Wright is reportedly behind bars after being arrested in Dallas on Wednesday on charges of property theft.

Jaguar Wright has been going viral recently after making wild accusations about industry figures, but now the singer is making headlines following reports she’s been arrested.

On Thursday (June 6) several outlets reported that Wright was accused of theft of property between $30K-$150K. She was booked in Dallas earlier on Thursday and is believed to be behind bars.

While further details surrounding her arrest are scarce, rumors are circulating on social media that Wright was nabbed for stealing a truck.

Wright allegedly called into the Sean Davie Way Show during a livestream, claiming there is “no charge” to keep her locked up. She also blamed blogger Tasha K for her arrest and vowed to sue. Furthermore, Wright asked the host to contact CNN in light of the situation and claimed she was arrested to prevent her from speaking out.

In recent months, Wright had touted various theories across a range of appearances, making accusations about Diddy, Jay-Z and Beyoncé and many others.

Earlier this week, Wright joined forces with reality TV personality Tokyo Toni, where the duo claimed Justin Biber performed a sex act on Odell Beckham Jr. at one of Diddy’s swanky parties.

Who idea it was to put Tokyo Toni & jaguar wright in the same room pic.twitter.com/FqknSiBBt3 — NATE (@NATERERUN) May 31, 2024

Wright also claimed Nicki Minaj was responsible for leaking alleged audio of Diddy and Meek Mill. Additionally, Wright recently insisted that Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have a hidden past despite the beef. According to Wright, Meg and Nicki made a sex tape, and she’s seen the proof, having watched it herself.