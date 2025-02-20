Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jaguar Wright received the Defender of Freedom award at Mar-a-Lago, presented by General Michael Flynn, honoring her commitment to truth and justice.

Jaguar Wright, the outspoken neo-soul singer renowned for her unfiltered, often unverified commentary, was honored with the Defender of Freedom award at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday night (February 19).

The accolade was presented by General Michael Flynn, recognizing Wright’s unwavering commitment to “truth and justice.”

The ceremony, held at Donald Trump’s Florida estate, drew a diverse crowd of supporters and onlookers. Wright, known for her critiques of the music industry and its luminaries, has consistently positioned herself as cornerstone conjecture and gossip mongering.

General Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former National Security Advisor, has had a complex and controversial career.

Jaguar Wright: A Voice of Truth and Courage Tonight, Jaguar Wright was honored with the Defender of Freedom award, presented by General Michael Flynn, in recognition of her fearless dedication to truth and justice. As a bold and unapologetic voice in the fight for transparency… pic.twitter.com/bi4JAqI39W — America’s Future USA (@Amerifuture) February 19, 2025

In December 2017, he pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI regarding his communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition period.

However, in November 2020, Trump granted Flynn a full pardon, effectively nullifying the conviction.

Flynn’s relationship with President Trump has been notably close. Despite warnings from outgoing President Barack Obama about Flynn’s potential issues, Trump appointed Flynn as his National Security Advisor in January 2017.

Flynn was the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency under the Obama administration.

Flynn’s tenure was short-lived with Trump. He resigned in February 2017 after it was revealed he misled officials regarding contacts with the Russians.

During the award presentation, Flynn lauded Wright’s courage and dedication to advocating for truth in challenging circumstances. He emphasized the importance of voices like hers in today’s socio-political climate.

Critics of Jaguar Wright often highlight her controversial approach to exposing alleged industry secrets. Detractors argue that her claims lack substantiation and can verge on sensationalism. Wright’s journey has often sparking controversy and debate. Despite critics, Wright has a reputation as a polarizing, influential figure.

The Defender of Freedom award aims to honor individuals who demonstrate exceptional bravery in advocating for truth and justice.