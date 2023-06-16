Jason Lee To Launch ‘The Daily Drop’ Live Radio Show On Amp

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The celebrity blogger is ready to spill the tea on a daily basis.

Media personality Jason Lee will be the latest person to join the Amp roster. Amazon’s live radio app will host Lee’s upcoming The Daily Drop show.

The Daily Drop will stream live on Amp every Monday through Friday beginning June 26, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. Jason Lee will use that platform to cover celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Amp and explore connecting directly with my community through the interactive capabilities of the app,” states Jason Lee. “Fans can expect a real-time, unfiltered mix of what they know and love about me and Hollywood Unlocked Monday through Friday.”

The former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member continued, “These honest and hilarious conversations about and with your favorite celebs, as well as my tea-spilling tirades, will have you falling out of your seat!”

Jason Lee founded the Hollywood Unlocked blog which boasts 3.3 million Instagram followers. Additionally, the Stockton, California native also presents The Jason Lee Show which has featured interviews with Cardi B, NLE Choppa, Nick Cannon, and more.

Amp has also been home to additional programs headed by Nick Cannon, Nicki Minaj, Joe Budden, and Kandi Burruss. Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green and Nope actress Keke Palmer also host their own respective shows on the app.