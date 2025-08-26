JAY-Z & Beyoncé Reportedly Finalizing $22M English Countryside Estate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

JAY-Z and Beyoncé are finalizing the purchase of a countryside estate in England’s Cotswolds, signaling a major move outside the U.S.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé are reportedly closing in on a countryside escape in England’s Cotswolds, eyeing a 58-acre estate near Great Tew as their next family retreat.

The Hip-Hop power couple checked out the property earlier this year, flying in by helicopter between stops on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter World Tour.

The estate sits in a prestigious neighborhood, featuring a sprawling country home with approved plans for a private lake and surrounding woodlands—just a stone’s throw from celebrity neighbors like David and Victoria Beckham, Simon Cowell, and Ellen DeGeneres.

According to The Mirror, a source shared, “They were in negotiation on the price, and it isn’t on the market any more, which would suggest it’s a done deal.”

The couple’s interest in the area reportedly grew after the 2025 California wildfires, which pushed them to look for a quieter, more secluded second home outside Los Angeles.

Known for its upscale charm and privacy, the Cotswolds has become a magnet for celebrities seeking a break from city life.

The area also boasts elite hangouts like Soho Farmhouse and high-end organic markets.

The visit to the property took place in June during a break from Beyoncé’s London tour dates, adding to speculation that the deal is nearly finalized.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé and JAY-Z made history in 2023 when they purchased a Malibu mansion for an estimated $190–$200 million — the most expensive home ever sold in California and the second-priciest in U.S. history.

Designed by world-renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the modern masterpiece took more than 15 years to complete, wrapping up in 2014, and spans over 30,000 square feet across nearly eight acres of prime coastal land.