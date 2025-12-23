Jaylen Brown Claps Back At Hair Critics: “Residue Of A Champion”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown turned hair humiliation into championship pride, telling critics they should thank him for getting “residue of a champion” on them.

Jaylen Brown fired back at critics with championship swagger after his hair product became the talk of the NBA.

The Boston Celtics star didn’t back down from the viral moments that had social media buzzing. Brown’s hair enhancement product left visible marks on three different opponents’ jerseys during games in October and November.

The incidents started when his hair dye rubbed off on New York Knicks player OG Anunoby’s jersey during their October 24 matchup.

Similar transfers occurred with Detroit Pistons player Ron Holland and Washington Wizards player Kyshawn George in subsequent games.

The 29-year-old Finals MVP turned the embarrassment into fuel for his championship mentality.

“They’re lucky that I left my mark on them,” Brown told People. “I should get a thank you card: You have the residue of a champion on you. You’re welcome.”

Brown began experiencing hair thinning about 1 to 2 years ago. He tried topical solutions and serums, but nothing worked effectively.

The stress of Boston’s high-pressure championship environment worsened the problem.

“It’s the high expectation to win [the championship], or the season is a failure,” Brown explained about playing in Boston. The 2024 NBA champion said being a star player means “every win and every loss has an impact.”

Barbers typically use sprays and enhancement products to smooth hairlines and conceal thinning areas. Brown’s intense playing style and physical contact during games caused these products to transfer onto opponents’ clothing.

He is turning the publicity from the humiliation into a massive business opportunity by partnering with hair growth supplement brand Nutrafol to address his thinning hair head-on. The collaboration aims to destigmatize conversations about hair loss for millions who experience similar issues.

The hair loss industry is a massive global business. The treatment market was valued at $2.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.57 billion by 2032.

The broader hair care market hit $106.91 billion in 2024. Hair restoration services alone generated $7.52 billion in 2024, with predictions that they will grow to $34.17 billion in the coming years.

“When embarrassment, failure, loss, anything like that happens, there’s two ways you can go,” Brown said. “It can be spirit breaking, and you can go into a little shell and try to hide from it, or you can use it as fuel, get more focus, get more discipline, get more locked in, and go out and maximize your potential.”