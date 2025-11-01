Jaylen Brown’s Hair Humiliation Sparked Transplant Company Frenzy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown’s fake hairline rubbed off on OG Anunoby’s jersey, prompting hair transplant offers from multiple companies nationwide.

Jaylen Brown found himself at the center of a hair care revolution after his painted-on hairline became the talk of the NBA when it visibly rubbed off onto OG Anunoby‘s jersey during a recent Celtics-Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden.

The embarrassing moment occurred when the Boston Celtics star’s artificial hairline enhancement spray transferred onto the New York Knicks player’s white jersey during physical contact on the court.

Video footage of the incident quickly went viral across social media platforms, showing dark residue from Brown’s hairline clearly visible on Anunoby’s uniform.

Following the public mishap, Brown addressed the situation during a Twitch stream where he openly discussed considering a hair transplant procedure in Turkey.

Brown admitted during the broadcast that he even reached out to LeBron James for advice on hairline solutions.

Hair restoration companies immediately seized the opportunity to court the NBA champion. Dr. Christine Shaver of Bernstein Medical, a Boston-based practice, told TMZ Sports she witnessed Brown’s stream and offered her services as both a Celtics fan and medical professional.

“Jaylen is a leader on and off the court, and we’re honored to support him,” Shaver stated, suggesting Brown might benefit more from Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP) treatment rather than a traditional transplant.

Bosley, the hair restoration giant with over 500,000 procedures

completed, also extended an offer to the struggling star. “We offer a permanent solution,” said Andrew Spivak, Bosley’s Senior Vice President of Marketing.

“We can help him keep the hair he has and grow more hair where he needs it most.” The company conveniently operates an office in Boston, making treatment accessible during the NBA season.

Turkish clinic Estenove joined the bidding war, with representative Ozge Abadan encouraging Brown to visit for a comprehensive scalp examination.

The clinic specializes in hair transplant procedures that have become increasingly popular among celebrities and athletes. Brown’s hair struggles reflect a trend among entertainers who have openly addressed their hair loss journeys.

Steve Harvey previously admitted to starting balding in his late twenties before eventually embracing the bald look, while celebrities like Tyga and Jamie Foxx have pursued various restoration methods, including transplants and scalp micropigmentation procedures.

The incident has generated countless memes and social media commentary, with fans both sympathizing with Brown’s predicament and finding humor in the situation.