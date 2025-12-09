Jimmy Kimmel Renews His Show & Promptly Clowns Donald Trump On Air

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Kimmel challenged Donald Trump to a live talent showdown after renewing his ABC contract through 2027 and mocking the president.

Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Donald Trump with a sharp-edged challenge and a few jabs of his own after the president mocked him during the Kennedy Center Honors, just as the late-night host confirmed his ABC contract has been extended through May 2027.

During Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 58-year-old comedian addressed Trump’s weekend remarks, which included calling Kimmel a “horrible” emcee and claiming he could “beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent” at any time. Kimmel didn’t hesitate to respond.

“Donald Trump was the host of the show; he’s been boasting, saying we’ve never had a President host the Kennedy Center Honors before,” Kimmel said. “Why do you think that is? We’ve also never had Neil Patrick Harris order a military strike on a fishing boat before.”

The late-night host then took it a step further, suggesting Trump might be too focused on him.

“Let’s have a talent competition. I will come out and tell a few jokes, I’ll draw something and play my clarinet. He can play golf, spank a p### star, and ruin the country,” Kimmel said.

Trump has yet to respond to Kimmel’s remarks. The back-and-forth is the latest in a string of public barbs between the two.

Their long-running feud intensified in September when Kimmel was briefly taken off the air following a controversial joke about Trump supporters and the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. ABC reinstated Kimmel the following week after public outcry.

Kimmel closed Monday’s episode with news that his late-night show has been renewed for another year, extending the run through 2027.

“I have one more bit of entertainment news to share. I have decided to extend my contract here at ABC for another year,” he said. “Our show has been renewed until May of 2027, or until the world ends – whichever comes first. I was giving a lot of thought and decided I would like to spend less time with my family, and so to our audience here and at home – I’m honored and humbled to be a part of your routine. Whether it’s in bed at night, or during your morning toilet time.”