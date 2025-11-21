Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump Again After Truth Social Meltdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Kimmel clapped back at Donald Trump’s latest Truth Social rant, calling for the talk show host’s firing.

Jimmy Kimmel took direct aim at Donald Trump Thursday night after the former president once again called for ABC to cancel Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a post on Truth Social, calling the host a “man with no talent” and accusing him of having “very poor” ratings.

“I have honestly lost count of how many times the President has demanded I be pulled off the air,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue. “Talk about a snowflake, this guy, every five weeks he flips out and wants me fired. You’ve done this before. You tried to get me fired in September. It didn’t work. Mr. President – I admire your tenacity.”

Trump’s latest post came just 11 minutes after the East Coast airing of Wednesday’s episode, prompting Kimmel to suggest Trump might have been watching live.

“If you’re watching tonight – which I presume you are – how about this: I’ll go when you go. We’ll be a team. Let’s ride off into the sunset together – like Butch Cassidy and the Suntan Kid. And until then – if I may borrow a phrase from you… quiet, piggy!”

That phrase, “quiet, piggy,” was one Trump used earlier in the week toward a female reporter who asked about the Jeffrey Epstein files. He has since agreed to release the documents.

Kimmel also addressed Trump’s recurring jabs at his ratings.

“He keeps saying we have bad ratings. And you should listen to him – because if anyone knows about bad ratings – it’s that guy!” he said, cutting to a montage of news clips reporting Trump’s 38% approval rating, the lowest of his second term.

Back in September, Kimmel was briefly removed from the air after a controversial joke about Trump supporters and the assassination of right-wing figure Charlie Kirk. He returned to the show the following week.