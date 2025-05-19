Joe Biden Faces Devastating Cancer Diagnosis, President Trump Has Something To Say

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, according to a statement from his personal office.

Joe Biden has been diagnosed with a severe form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, according to a statement released by his personal office on Sunday.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement read. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

Doctors discovered the issue during a recent physical exam, identifying a small nodule on his prostate. The cancer, while aggressive, is hormone-sensitive, which the statement noted “allows for effective management.”

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement continued.

Biden, 82, served as the 46th president of the United States from 2021 to 2025 and was previously the 47th vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

His health had long been a public concern, especially during his later years in office. After a widely criticized debate performance in June while campaigning for re-election, Biden withdrew from the 2024 race.

Vice President Kamala Harris stepped in as the Democratic nominee but was defeated by Donald Trump, who reclaimed the presidency after a four-year break.

Donald Trump to his Truth Social platform to issue a statement.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” President Trump said, putting politics aside.

