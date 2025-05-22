Joe Budden Accused Of Jinxing Knicks During Game 1 Loss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden became the internet’s punching bag after the Knicks’ late-game collapse against the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Joe Budden caught heat online Tuesday (May 22) after the New York Knicks blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead and lost 138-135 in overtime to the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, with fans claiming New York always lose when he’s in the building..

The Knicks were up by 14 with under three minutes left when Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith lit up Madison Square Garden with six three-pointers in the final five minutes, part of his 30-point night.

Tyrese Haliburton forced overtime with a buzzer-beating jumper and finished with 31 points and 11 assists.

The Pacers’ comeback was historic—NBA teams had been 977-0 in the playoffs when leading by 14 or more with less than 2:50 remaining.

Knicks Fans Call Out “Joe Budden Curse”

But while the Knicks’ collapse was statistically rare, the internet found a familiar scapegoat: Joe Budden.

The rapper-turned-podcaster was spotted courtside, live-tweeting during the game, which quickly turned into a digital roast session.

One user replied, “Joe… just stay home bro.”

Another added, “Lmao this worse than the Drake curse at this point Joe.”

A third piled on with, “Yea you might need to chill goin to the games Joe Gaaaah Damn.”

Some even joked about Budden’s seat placement, referencing Fat Joe’s recent podcast where he coined the term “Joe Budden seats” to describe second or third-row spots behind celebrity row.

The real reason the @nyknicks lost… The @JoeBudden Seats Curse is STILL… undefeated #KnicksTape pic.twitter.com/OmsOQetTdG — 1Cup a Water & Tree Sour Lime (@HEiR4GOOD) May 22, 2025

Nonetheless, Budden hit back at the backlash, tweeting, “They in my mentions cursing me out like i suited up lmaooooo Pacers still sweet foh.”