Kandi Burruss Blasts Todd Tucker Over Phony “Daddy Daycare” Posts

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kandi Burruss claims Todd Tucker lives rent-free in her guest house and hasn’t paid child support since their November 2025 separation.

Kandi Burruss just dropped some serious claims about her estranged husband, Todd Tucker.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is calling him out for living rent-free in her guest house while refusing to help with their kids’ expenses.

Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal Burruss is fed up with Tucker’s alleged freeloading. She claims he’s been staying in her Atlanta guest house since they separated in November 2025.

The property belongs to her and was purchased before their marriage.

“Todd hasn’t paid a single expense for the maintenance and upkeep of the home,” Burruss states in the filing. That includes utilities, gas, lawn care, water, pest control and alarm system fees.

But the financial drama doesn’t stop there. Kandi says Todd hasn’t provided any support for their two children, Ace and Blaze Tucker. She’s handling all the parenting duties despite her busy entertainment career.

The singer-turned-entrepreneur claims she’s the primary caregiver for their kids. A hired nanny picks up the slack when she’s working. Meanwhile, Todd presents himself as an active father on social media with his “Daddy Daycare” posts.

Kandi’s not buying the social media act.

She says Todd’s parenting videos last only two to three minutes. His actual involvement with the children is minimal, according to the court documents.

The financial burden has fallen entirely on Burruss. She’s covering tuition, school supplies, birthday parties and medical bills. Todd hasn’t contributed to any of these expenses since their split.

Their kids have celebrated two birthdays since Kandi filed for divorce. Todd attended the separate parties but refused to help pay for them.

He also hasn’t kicked in for child support payments.

Burruss has been working on Broadway in New York since November 2025. She’ll remain there until March, but flies back and forth to see Ace and Blaze.

Todd’s travel schedule includes multiple international vacations, according to the filing.

This isn’t the first time Kandi has called out Todd’s lack of financial support. In January, she filed documents requesting a hearing to settle custody and support issues.

She detailed their children’s “significant monthly expenses,” including nanny costs and extracurricular activities.

Todd hasn’t responded publicly to Kandi’s latest claims. He continues to post on Instagram, recently sharing photos of his son, Ace, after a basketball championship win.