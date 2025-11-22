Kandi Burruss Chooses “Peace” Over Marriage, Announces Divorce From Todd Tucker

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kandi Burruss officially ended her 15-year marriage to Todd Tucker, citing a need to prioritize peace and parenting.

Kandi Burruss confirmed Friday that she is divorcing Todd Tucker after nearly 15 years of marriage, citing her desire to focus on her peace and co-parenting their two children.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star broke the news to People, saying the decision came after “a lot of thought and prayer.” Burruss explained her priorities now include “protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

Sources close to the couple said the two have been living apart for several months. While Burruss has been spending extended time in New York City, Tucker has remained in Atlanta with their kids, Ace and Blaze.

Despite the physical distance, the two remain in regular contact and communicate daily.

The split was mutual and free of public drama. Observers had already noticed Burruss stopped wearing her wedding ring, but the couple had not addressed the matter until now.

Burruss and Tucker first met in 2011 on the set of RHOA, where Tucker worked behind the scenes as a line producer. Their professional connection grew into a romance, and they got engaged in 2013.

The couple tied the knot the following year in a lavish ceremony inspired by the film Coming to America.

Their relationship has been a recurring storyline on RHOA, giving viewers a front-row seat to their family life, business ventures and challenges. Together, they’ve worked on several projects, including Broadway productions.

Burruss, a Grammy-winning songwriter, member of the group Xscape and entrepreneur, is preparing to take the stage in the Broadway musical & Juliet next month.

In her statement, Burruss thanked those who have supported the couple over the years and asked for privacy as they navigate this next chapter.

The couple married in 2014 and had been together since 2011.