Kanye West Files Trademarks To Expand His Empire Including One For A Dating App

Kanye recently filed multiple trademark applications including one that could see users swiping right for love on a Kanye West dating app.

Not content with dominating the music and fashion industries, Kanye West has been busy expanding his brand. In the past week alone, it is reported that Yeezy filed trademark applications for the name DONDA on a range of electronics. Products are set to include tablets and speakers, also venturing into wearable computers with offerings like smartwatches and glasses.

Stepping into the sporting arena, Kanye’s DONDA Academy was launched. The prep school in Simi Valley, California immediately tapped players like Jalen Hooks in an attempt to rival Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

Kanye West's Donda Academy drawing top talent to California. 🏀



✍️: https://t.co/ePo0hSZ7hB pic.twitter.com/X9cK3oPd5y — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) October 6, 2021

He also debuted a new YZY basketball sneaker.

YZY BSKTBL KNIT⠀

3D SLATE BLUE⠀

$260⠀

COMING SOON⠀

⠀

FULL DETAILS ON https://t.co/vpizmqzed1 🌎⠀

⠀

COP OR DROP? 💬 pic.twitter.com/crYIQWqGSq — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) October 5, 2021

Now, it is reported that Yeezy’s company Mascotte Holdings filed 10 new trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the word “Ye.”

Intellectual property lawyer Josh Gerben reports the trademark will cover a number of products including Ye-branded face masks, headphones, sports bags, curtains, and clothing.

Kanye West has filed 10 new trademark applications for "YE".



The filings, made with the USPTO on Oct 1, indicate that @kanyewest plans to offer YE-branded face masks, computers, sports bags, home goods and even a dating website.#Ye#kanye #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/ZaSEuFZON3 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) October 7, 2021

Kanye is also seeking to trademark selected services, including one for those looking for love – a dating website! Applications have also been made for a personal lifestyle consultancy and a charity providing free legal services to low-income families.

J Prince announced earlier this week that he would be joining forces with Kanye and Drake along with the family of Larry Hoover. The details are yet to be revealed however, they will be working together in the fight for the freedom of the co-founder of Chicago’s Gangsta Disciples.