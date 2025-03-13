Kanye West’s Sunday Service Returns With Bizarre New Requirement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is causing a stir with a new casting call for his Sunday Service choir in Los Angeles, seeking male singers of all ages.

Kanye West returned to headlines this week after launching a curious casting call in Los Angeles for his Sunday Service choir, requiring selected singers to shave their heads.

On Wednesday night (March 12), West made waves once again by taking to social media to announce open auditions for new male choir members for his revived Sunday Service events, scheduled to restart on March 16.

In a surprising twist, West specified a strict grooming standard: “Those selected are required to shave their heads.” However, he clarified, “shaved heads are not required to audition.”

West’s recruitment drive includes applicants as young as five years old, with auditions slated for Thursday, March 13, at 4 P.M. at a yet-to-be-disclosed Los Angeles location.

Interested candidates must RSVP by calling 424-547-2394 to secure their audition slot.

This development follows West’s recent Instagram tease. Earlier this week, West shared a screenshot of a conversation with Jason White, longtime director of the Sunday Service Choir, confirming the return.

However, the excitement surrounding the announcement was quickly overshadowed by controversy after West shared an image depicting white robes and a pointed hood, which drew immediate backlash due to its disturbing resemblance to Ku Klux Klan attire.

Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Sunday Service, launched on January 6, 2019, blended gospel-infused renditions of West’s hits alongside contemporary classics.

Under Jason White’s musical direction, the choir performed at high-profile venues, including the 2019 Coachella festival.

The group even released a full album, Jesus Is Born, on Christmas Day 2019.

These exclusive events were initially strictly invite-only, often held at West’s Calabasas estate. Attendees frequently signed non-disclosure agreements and followed a meticulous dress code featuring Yeezy-designed apparel.

West’s renewed push to rebuild his Sunday Service Choir comes amid recent setbacks. In October 2024, a fire destroyed his abandoned $1.5 million church property in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. Authorities indicated possible arson, though no injuries were reported.