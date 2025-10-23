Keke Palmer Defends “Southern Fried Rice” Series After Cultural Representation Criticism

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keke Palmer addressed backlash over her show “Southern Fried Rice,” which centers on a Korean-American girl navigating life at an HBCU.

Keke Palmer addressed backlash Wednesday night (October 22) after her new show Southern Fried Rice drew criticism for its portrayal of cultural identity and setting within a historically Black college.

The actress and media mogul posted a video and lengthy statement on social media, responding to what she described as “some controversial feedback” following the October 22 premiere of the coming-of-age series on her digital platform, KeyTV.

The show follows KoKo Johnson, a Korean-American girl raised by Southern Black parents, as she navigates life at a fictional HBCU in Atlanta.

Now y’all KNOW I love a good story with some heart, a little humor, and a lotta mess! 😅



Introducing @KeyTVNetwork’s Southern Fried Rice, a new coming-of-age dramedy set at a fictional HBCU.



Watch the trailer and catch the double-episode premiere this Wednesday at 12PM/ET on… pic.twitter.com/4t76fVjUnt — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 21, 2025

“Now, Southern Fried Rice was created by Nakia Stephens, and while I can’t speak to her inspiration for the show, I can speak to her dedication as a creative,” Keke Palmer said in her video.

Critics online questioned the decision to center the show around an Asian lead character in a traditionally Black educational space, with some accusing Palmer of misrepresenting Black culture and diluting the mission of KeyTV.

One user wrote, “Wasn’t KeyTV built to spotlight black creators? SO WHY would a Black woman need to tell a story of an Asian girl going to an HBCU??”

Keke Palmer Details KeyTV’s Vision

Palmer, however, stood firm on the show’s purpose and the broader mission of her platform.

“What you like is subjective, but the support of Black creatives is not, and it’s a task that KeyTV takes on with pride,” she said. “Because if you want to be a creative, you have to be able to create, and that takes money, and it’s KeyTV’s mission to find the funds for you to be in practice, for you to experience trial and error, and to take your projects off the page and get more than one chance to do it in action.”

She also emphasized the importance of representation behind the camera, not just on screen.

“As a professional tap dancer and court jester for most of my life 🙂 NOT COMPLAINING! I can tell you that it’s imperative people of color have jobs outside of just being the talent or the player on the team,” she wrote. “It’s my mission with KeyTV to help fund and support the creators of color behind the scenes, giving them a chance to tell their own story.”

As a professional tap dancer and court jester for most of my life 🙂 NOT COMPLAINING! I can tell you that it’s imperative people of color have jobs outside of just being the talent or the player on the team. It’s my mission with KeyTV to help fund and support the creators of… pic.twitter.com/i5hYsoRO1z — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 23, 2025

Palmer highlighted the show’s Atlanta setting and its diverse cast and crew as part of its authenticity.

She encouraged viewers to watch the series before forming opinions and to allow space for creative storytelling that doesn’t always follow expected paths.

Check out some other reactions to the show below.

KeKe Palmer AND Timbaland are some pandering m#### fuckas if I ever saw one.

Wasn’t KeyTV built to spotlight black creators? SO WHY would a Black woman need to tell a story of an Asian girl going to an HBCU??

Why are they obsessed with packaging black culture onto Asian women??? pic.twitter.com/euhY42qfju — Jas (@Jas_1019) October 22, 2025

Keke Palmer saw this clip while doom scrolling one night and said “you know what? let’s get in the studio!” 😭 pic.twitter.com/u1v1Ow8Yd5 — kwasi 🇬🇭 (@toky0_martian) October 22, 2025

Nah i knew something was wrong w Keke Palmer when she acted in this movie pic.twitter.com/Yu4cRdHTNB — ēdē (@theidi_) October 22, 2025

They frying keke palmer for that HBCU show and it is so well deserved because girl what the f### 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hjb3Cb2mQG — f (@faavouurrr) October 22, 2025