Kelly Rowland Faces Off Against Method Man in New Prime Video Romance

Kelly Rowland and Method Man are bringing workplace romance to Prime Video with their upcoming film Relationship Goals, a faith-centered romantic comedy that explores the complicated intersection of professional ambition and personal relationships.

The film casts Rowland as Leah Caldwell, a sharp television producer fighting to secure the top position running New York’s premier morning show.

Her focused career trajectory is disrupted when her former romantic partner, Jarrett Roy, played by “Method Man,” becomes her direct professional competitor for the same coveted role.

Director Linda Mendoza, whose Emmy-nominated television work includes episodes of Scrubs, The Good Place, and black-ish, brings her comedy expertise to this adaptation of Pastor Mike Todd’s New York Times bestselling book Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex.

Method Man’s character Jarrett claims personal transformation through his study of Todd’s book, presenting himself as a changed man seeking both professional success and personal redemption.

The Wu-Tang Clan member’s casting represents a departure from his typical roles, positioning him as a romantic lead navigating themes of accountability and spiritual growth. Rowland, who previously collaborated with Mendoza on Grown-ish episodes, approached the role with enthusiasm for both the romantic comedy genre and her character’s complex motivations.

The former Destiny’s Child member has been expanding her acting portfolio following her starring role in Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa, demonstrating her range across different dramatic territories.

Method Man has been branching out as well, starring in The 4:30 Movie, Shadow Force, Poetic License and 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost.

Relationship Goals will be available exclusively on Prime Video starting February 4, 2026, with the film expected to reach global audiences through the platform’s international distribution network.