Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Bashing Award Tour Continues With 10 BET Nominations

Kendrick Lamar topped the 2025 BET Awards nominations list with 10 nods across major categories, including Album of the Year and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, solidifying his dominant run this awards season.

The Compton lyricist’s latest project, GNX, earned him a spot in the coveted Album of the Year category, while his chart-topping track “Not Like Us” landed nominations for both Video of the Year and Viewer’s Choice.

Kendrick Lamar also scored three nods in Best Collaboration for “Luther” with SZA, “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin, and “30 For 30” with SZA.

He shares a nomination for Video Director of the Year with longtime creative partner Dave Free.

This latest recognition follows a standout showing at the 2025 Grammys, where Lamar took home five trophies, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us.”

He also leads the 2025 American Music Awards with 10 nominations.

Trailing Kendrick Lamar are Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla with six nominations each. Metro Boomin follows with five, while SZA and The Weeknd each picked up four.

The 25th annual BET Awards will take place June 9 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Kevin Hart is set to host the ceremony, which honors achievements in music, film, television and sports.

Lamar’s GNX will compete for Album of the Year against Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, GloRilla’s Glorious, and Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You, among others.

In the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist category, Kendrick Lamar is up against Drake, Future, Tyler, The Creator and Lil Wayne.

Meanwhile, the Best Collaboration category features a mix of heavy hitters, including Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky” featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne, and The Weeknd’s “Timeless” with Playboi Carti.

The Viewer’s Choice Award includes three Lamar-related entries: “Not Like Us,” “Luther “with SZA and “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin.

The complete list of nominees spans music and film, with standout mentions in acting categories for Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Zendaya and Viola Davis.

Winners will be revealed live on June 9.