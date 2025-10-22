Kevin Gates Accused Of Abandoning Family, Buying $4.7M Mansion & Luxury Cars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Gates faces a massive financial battle as his estranged wife, Dreka, demands over $73,000 monthly in combined support payments. The Louisiana rapper’s marriage has crumbled into a courtroom war over money and custody.

Dreka’s legal team filed explosive documents claiming the Hip-Hop artist abandoned his family financially in late 2021. She alleges Gates stopped covering essential expenses, including property taxes and private school tuition for their children.

The court papers paint a picture of a man who prioritized luxury over family obligations.

While his family struggled, Gates allegedly purchased 18 high-end vehicles and a $4.7 million Calabasas mansion. The contrast between his spending habits and family support has become central to Dreka’s case. Her attorneys argue this behavior demonstrates his ability to pay substantial support.

The financial crisis has reached critical levels, as the former couple’s Mississippi farm is now facing foreclosure. The IRS has imposed a $7 million tax levy on the property. Dreka seeks $27,193 monthly in child support and $46,274 in spousal support from the court.

Gates has responded by questioning the validity of their marriage entirely. His legal team calls Dreka’s marriage claims “factually baseless,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ. This defense strategy could impact both support obligations and property division.

Custody arrangements have also become contentious between the former couple. They married in October 2015 and share two children: 12-year-old Islah and 11-year-old Khaza.

Dreka requests primary physical custody of their children, claiming they have spent 95% of their time with her since 2023. The arrangement would formalize what she describes as the current reality.

Gates named his double-platinum debut album Islah after his daughter and later released Khaza, honoring his son. Dreka filed for divorce in July 2024, citing irreconcilable differences with a separation date of July 10, 2024.