Kevin Gates Getting Divorced For Second Time In Less Than 3 Months

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Kevin Gates found himself in another breakup mess after Dreka Gates filed for divorce, making it his second marriage to fall apart.

Kevin Gates is back in divorce court for the second time in three months and this time it’s his longtime partner and confirmed wife Dreka Gates, who is pulling the plug on their nearly decade-long marriage.

Dreka hit the courthouse in L.A. on Wednesday (July 30) and filed to end things with Kevin, according to court docs obtained by TMZ. She listed July 10 as the day they called it quits and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason she’s done.

They tied the knot back in October 2015, so this split lands just a few months shy of what would’ve been their 10th anniversary. The two share two kids — 12-year-old Islah and 11-year-old Khaza.

Dreka wants joint custody and also checked the box for spousal support. But she also wants the court to block Kevin from receiving any support from her.

No word yet on whether there’s a prenup in play, which could make things messy if this goes sideways. Kevin’s team isn’t talking. His rep told TMZ he’s “unfortunately” choosing to stay quiet right now.

Here’s where it gets outlandish — this is Kevin’s second divorce in less than three months. He was also reportedly briefly married to Brittnay Renner earlier this year and they called it quits after just 52 days.

They reportedly got hitched on April 6 and were legally split by May 28. Renner opened up about the quickie marriage during an interview and said she has no regrets.

Kevin’s thing with Renner supposedly ended in May of 2025, but if Dreka’s saying they split in July, that means Kevin might’ve been legally tied to both women at the same time.