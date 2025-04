Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Gates addressed LeBron and Savannah James’s reactions to his viral relationship comments, and he’s not backing down.

Kevin Gates has responded to LeBron and Savannah James after the couple seemingly pushed back on his recent remarks about their relationship.

The Baton Rouge rapper didn’t hold back during an Instagram Live session last week when he criticized Savannah’s demeanor toward her husband.

“I don’t like the way Savannah look at LeBron,” Gates said. “I like the way them white women look at LeBron. Like when soon as he walk out there they just be like ‘Oh, they be dicked out.'”

Gates continued, comparing Savannah to a prison guard, saying, “You act like the warden of the jail, like you came here to police me. You not dicked out like these white women. I just couldn’t do it. It hurt me to see that.”

Despite calling LeBron “one of the greatest players to ever play the game,” Gates said he wouldn’t switch lives with the NBA star because of Savannah’s facial expressions.

“I wouldn’t want to trade places with him,” he insisted. “Because I don’t like the way Savannah look at LeBron.”

LeBron & Savannah James Brush Off Kevin Gates’ Critique

Savannah appeared to respond to Gates on her Instagram Stories. She posted a meme of Nicki Minaj saying, “Um, chile anyways so.”

LeBron followed up with a subtle jab of his own, posting a photo alongside Savannah with the caption, “‘Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.’ Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!”

Gates saw both responses and addressed the situation during an Instagram Live session on Sunday (April 20).

“Sometimes the truth hurts, but it heals,” he said. He then added, “Bron, I love you cuz you my n####,” and implied LeBron’s post was prompted by Savannah’s reaction. Gates claimed LeBron probably agreed with him deep down.

“But anyway, look, long as you being celebrated, I don’t care who don’t like me,” Gates declared. “Long as you being celebrated, that’s all I care about cuz you my n#### and I love you.”

Before signing off, Gates offered some unsolicited advice: “If anybody need, I’m a life coach and a guru y’all 24 hours… You smile at that black man; you smile at him.”