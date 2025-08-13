Kid Cudi Says Diddy Court Drama Part Of “Rock & Roll Life”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi described testifying against Diddy as part of his “rock and roll life” and recalled the wild events that led him to the courtroom.

Kid Cudi pulled up to court in jeans and a leather jacket after getting subpoenaed in the Diddy sex trafficking and racketeering case, and he says the whole thing felt like something out of a Hollywood movie.

On this week’s episode of Call Her Daddy, Cudi opened up about testifying against Diddy in New York, calling the whole experience “chaotic” and part of his “rock and roll life.”

The rapper didn’t hold back when talking about the incident that got him wrapped up in the case—back when he was dating Cassie Ventura and his world got turned upside down.

Cudi said things got really weird after Diddy found out he was seeing Cassie. He claims his Hollywood Hills crib was broken into in December 2011.

When he came home, his Christmas presents were torn open, his dog was locked in the bathroom, and all the security cams were messed with. Then two weeks later, his Porsche got torched with a Molotov cocktail. Cudi’s convinced Diddy was behind it.

That arson was one of the big charges Diddy beat during his Blockbuster trial, which ended with him being found not guilty on RICO charges, but guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Even though he didn’t want to get involved, Cudi said he ended up on the stand after getting hit with a subpoena.

“First they asked, I said, ‘No,’ then again, I said, ‘No.’ Then I got subpoena, and I was like, ‘F###, s###. No,” he told Alex Cooper. He didn’t show up in a suit either.

“I was like, ‘Man, f### this s###. This is what I’m wearing today. I’m going to this f###### s### in this. I’m not dressing up for this s###.'”

Cudi said he only found peace being there because of his long-standing friendship with Cassie.

“Cassie is my friend, you know, and I love her and I wanna see her do well,” he said. “That’s what kind of gave me peace with it when I sat down in that chair.”

Even though Cudi and Diddy eventually met up and hashed things out in 2012, the case moved forward with Cudi as a key witness.

Cudi summed it all up like this: “Over years, I just thought about it as like, just some wild s### that happened in my rock and roll life.”