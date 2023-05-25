Kim Kardashian Accuses Kanye West Of Starting Drake Affair Rumor: “He Is The One That Is Hurting Me The Most” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian slammed ex-husband Kanye West for publicly accusing her of having an affair with Drake during their marriage.

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears in the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians while opening up about her divorce from Kanye West. She discussed the “anxiety” she experienced following Ye’s post-split social media outbursts.

During the Thursday (May 25) episode, the SKIMS creators accused him of starting the rumor that she hooked up with Drake during their marriage. While talking to her mother, Kris Jenner, she reflected on Ye’s declaration to be his ex-wife’s “forever protector,” in one interview while disparaging her in other comments.

Kim Kardashian Slams Ye Over Drake Affair Rumor

“He is the one that is hurting me the most. He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair. Our full marriage, he accused me of that publicly,” Kim stated. “So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most — publicly — would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage. I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector.”

Kim also said she was “having an anxiety attack” and explained she was “on the verge of tears” all morning as Kanye was splashed across the headlines.

“Even through all of the craziness — of everything that Kanye says about us — I never comment. I never post. He has made up the most insane narrative about you and [my sex tape] and we stay silent. We stay silent through all the lies and all the stuff,” she said.

Elsewhere during the episode, Kim Kardashian claimed Kanye West requested “approval” over anything she said about him on the show.

“And I’ll say, ‘Well, you just talked about me in this song, this song, this interview, this interview and you didn’t ask my permission.’ And I never say anything bad,” the reality TV mogul added. “I never say anything negative. If I say I’m exhausted, I feel guilty about that. I am f###### exhausted!”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kim appeared on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. During the episode, the mother of four admitted she sometimes “cries herself to sleep” over her co-parenting struggles.