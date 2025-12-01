Kim Kardashian’s Cheeks Will Start Your Week Off Right

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian lit up Instagram with a post in a sheer brown jumpsuit, turning social media into a global distraction.

Kim Kardashian gave the world a visual mic drop on Instagram, posing in a sheer brown jumpsuit that left little to the imagination and even less to productivity.

The reality mogul turned the photo studio into her own private runway, uploading a carousel that instantly grabbed attention.

In one image, Kardashian stands with one hand on her hip while crew members mill around her.

A massive softbox light casts her silhouette in sharp relief, putting her backside squarely in the spotlight. It’s less behind-the-scenes and more like a still from a dream sequence.

Another slide brings her face-to-camera. Still in the same translucent one-piece, Kardashian stares straight ahead, her long black hair cascading down her back.

The outfit clings to her frame like it was airbrushed on, emphasizing every curve without a single exaggerated pose.

Another frame finds her lounging in a chair while her glam squad touches up her makeup. She scrolls through her phone, possibly scanning for the first comment to delete.

Even seated, the jumpsuit remains unforgiving, tracing every line of her body with precision. This isn’t Kardashian’s first time turning a casual moment into a viral spectacle.

As AllHipHop previously reported, she recently posted a series of photos from Brazil, where she swam in the ocean at night wearing a sheer vintage Alexander McQueen gown.

The caption read “shipwrecked in rio” and the images showed her adrift in the surf like a high-fashion siren. That same shoot included shots of her in a gold bikini by the pool and biking near the water’s edge, all carefully curated to deliver maximum visual impact.

This latest studio series feels like the landlocked follow-up. No waves, no beach, no props, just Kardashian, a skintight jumpsuit and the quiet power of her Instagram presence.

She didn’t post a motivational quote to start the week. She posted a reminder that her posts can stop time.