Kim Kardashian Labeled A “Freak” Over Busty Rio Thirst Traps Piccs

Kim Kardashian’s ocean dip in Rio wearing a sheer vintage Alexander McQueen gown has fans thirsting over her sultry underwater shots.

Kim Kardashian just delivered the ultimate thirst trap from her Brazilian getaway, and these ocean shots are absolutely everything your timeline needed.

The reality mogul took to Instagram with a series of jaw-dropping photos from her recent Rio de Janeiro trip, where she promoted her upcoming Hulu series “All’s Fair.” But forget the red carpet glamour – it’s her after-hours aquatic adventure that has everyone’s mouths on the floor.

“shipwrecked in rio,” she captioned the steamy upload, showing herself splashing around in the surf wearing nothing but a completely sheer, nude-toned vintage Alexander McQueen gown that left absolutely nothing to the imagination.

The ethereal chiffon creation, originally from McQueen’s spring 2003 collection, clung to every curve as Kim Kardashian moved through the water like some sort of ocean goddess.

The dress was literally inspired by “drowned maidens” and pirates, making her nighttime swim feel like pure artistic destiny.

This isn’t just any random vintage piece, either; we’re talking about a museum-quality gown featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” exhibition in 2011.

The original runway show even included footage of a model floating to the ocean floor in this exact dress, which makes Kim’s recreation both brilliant and slightly unhinged. While fashion purists might be clutching their pearls over taking such a historic piece into actual saltwater, Kim’s followers were too busy dropping fire emojis to care about preservation concerns.

The photos show her completely submerged, the delicate fabric creating the most mesmerizing silhouettes against the dark Rio waters.

Sister Khloé couldn’t help but call out the wild factor, commenting: “You are such a freak for being in that water at night! It’s SUPER DARK outside in those pictures!! Are you well?”

This marks Kim’s second time pulling from McQueen’s legendary spring 2003 collection. She previously wore the designer’s iconic Oyster dress to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, a piece reportedly gifted by then-husband Kanye West.