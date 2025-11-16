Kim Kardashian Pushes Skims To $5 Billion Valuation In New Funding Round

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand locked in $5 billion valuation with Goldman Sachs-led funding round to fuel major retail growth.

Kim Kardashian locked in a $5 billion valuation for her shapewear brand Skims after closing a $225 million investment round led by Goldman Sachs, setting the stage for a major global retail expansion.

The deal, finalized on November 12, 2025, marks one of the largest consumer brand funding rounds of the year and pushes Kardashian’s personal net worth to an estimated $1.9 billion, according to Forbes.

The fresh capital will support Skims’ plans to scale its physical retail operations and strengthen its international footprint.

“We can’t wait to take Skims to the next level as we continue to innovate and set the standard for our industry,” Kim Kardashian said in a statement.

Skims, co-founded by Kardashian and CEO Jens Grede, has evolved from a direct-to-consumer shapewear startup into a full-fledged lifestyle label offering loungewear, activewear and fashion basics.

The company currently operates 18 stores across the U.S. and partners with major global retailers.

Grede said the company’s projected revenue for 2025 is expected to top $1 billion, calling the milestone a reflection of the brand’s long-term strategy and execution.

Initially launched in 2019 under the name “Kimono Intimates,” the brand rebranded as Skims after facing public backlash over concerns of cultural appropriation.

Since then, it has gained traction through celebrity endorsements from Megan Fox and Paris Hilton, as well as the Kardashian family’s massive online reach.

The company plans to focus “predominantly” on brick-and-mortar growth in the coming years, aiming to compete with legacy athleisure brands like Lululemon and Alo Yoga in a crowded wellness and fashion market.

Industry analysts say Skims’ rise mirrors a shift in consumer demand for inclusive sizing and body-positive apparel, an area where traditional athletic brands have often lagged.

The latest funding round positions Skims to expand its market share while continuing to redefine the shapewear and athleisure space.