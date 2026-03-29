Kim Kardashian Turns TV Costumes Into Justice Fund

Kim Kardashian auctions her “All’s Fair” wardrobe to fund free legal services for women fighting for safety and justice.

Kim Kardashian is turning her television wardrobe into a weapon against poverty and injustice.

The SKIMS founder announced she’s auctioning off every outfit she wore during season one of Hulu’s legal drama All’s Fair to fund free legal services for women in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The auction ends on Sunday, March 29, at midnight on Kardashian Kloset, and 100 percent of net sales go directly to the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.

That foundation provides free legal representation to women fighting for their safety, custody agreements, and the chance to rebuild their lives after abuse.

“The price of justice is a barrier that many women simply cannot afford,” Kardashian wrote in her announcement.

She’s been studying law for six years and understands the system firsthand. Last year, she took the California Bar Exam but didn’t pass but she’s continuing her studies with determination.

In All’s Fair, Kardashian plays Allura Grant, a high-powered divorce attorney who runs her own firm after leaving a male-dominated practice.

The show also stars Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor. Despite harsh critical reviews, the series was renewed for season two after strong viewership numbers.

Kardashian told E! News that working alongside these veteran actresses taught her invaluable lessons about the craft.

“I love these women. We learned a lot together,” she said. “Seeing what they do. They are the best at what they do. That is the best lesson.”

The wardrobe pieces up for auction include a white long-sleeved dress with a stomach cutout, a flowing strapless yellow gown, a pink ensemble with a brown fur neckline, a hot pink blazer-and-skirt combo, and a gray-and-turquoise pantsuit.

These aren’t just costumes. They’re symbols of a character fighting for women’s rights on screen and off.

“The right to a lawyer shouldn’t depend on the balance of your bank account,” Kardashian emphasized. “For many women, legal aid is the only bridge to a restraining order, a fair custody agreement, or the chance to rebuild a life from scratch. Supporting survivors means more than just helping them leave. It means ensuring our justice system recognizes the reality of abuse.”

Her commitment to criminal justice reform has defined her public work for years.

She’s spoken openly about her goal to eventually open a law firm that hires formerly incarcerated people. This auction represents another step toward that vision.