Kim Kardashian Was Nervous To Face Blac Chyna Over $100 Million Lawsuit

Kim and Khloé Kardashian were “nervous” in the lead-up to their defamation trial against Blac Chyna.

In October 2017, Chyna – real name Angela White – filed a $100 million lawsuit against Kim and Khloé, as well as Kris and Kylie Jenner, in which she alleged they had defamed her and conspired to cancel the second season of her reality TV show “Rob & Chyna.”

The trial took place in March, and in the latest episode of the Hulu series “The Kardashians,” the sisters were filmed discussing their strategy prior to the hearing.

During a lunch meeting, Kim, Khloé, and their oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian were shown speaking to their attorney Michael Rhodes, who explained that his team had filed a motion in the case as Chyna had provided “incomplete” bank records.

At that moment, trainee lawyer Kim asked Michael why Chyna was still pursuing the lawsuit.

“She can still go through with the claim of who’s right and who’s wrong, but no damages, so what’s the point?” she asked, to which the lawyer responded, “She can claim nominal damages. She could say, ‘I want the trial to go forward to show that I was right,’ and then she gets a dollar.”

But despite her issues with the case, Kim went on to note that she was “really nervous” about the trial.

“She had a restraining order against my brother. How can they even do a show together if they have a restraining order and they physically can’t stand next to each other?” the 42-year-old asked. “I definitely am really nervous because I know in a lot of the justice reform work that I’m in is that when there’s a jury involved, there’s no telling how people will side. Even if you have the truth on your side and you believe in your team, you have no idea what the outcomes going to be.”

Meanwhile, Khloé said she finds it awkward that Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s five-year-old daughter Dream was spending time at her home amid the lawsuit.

“Facts are facts – right is right, wrong is wrong. I’m not worried about something I’ve done. I’m just saying it’s gonna be stressful and annoying, and while she’s suing us, Dream’s at my house… She’s suing us for over $100 million, and we’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people. What if they hate us?” she queried, to which Kourtney joked: “No one hates us.”

In May, a jury found in favor of the Kardashian-Jenner family, with no damages being awarded to Chyna.