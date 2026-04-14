King Harris Faces Felony Charge After Traffic Stop Escalates Into Arrest

King Harris arrested in Gwinnett County on felony charges after a late-night traffic stop — then went OFF on social media.

King Harris was arrested in Gwinnett County early Sunday after a speeding stop escalated into felony charges and a social media outburst that has since drawn widespread attention.

Gwinnett County police said officers pulled Harris over around 1 a.m. after clocking him driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. The routine traffic stop quickly intensified when officers reported seeing a firearm inside the vehicle.

Harris was ordered to exit the car but refused, police said, leading to his arrest at the scene. Officers also reported spotting a vape pen believed to contain THC.

According to reports, Harris was booked on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for willful obstruction of law enforcement, along with two traffic citations for speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The incident marks another high-profile moment for the young artist, who has worked to build his own identity while navigating the spotlight tied to his famous family.

Shortly after news of the arrest surfaced, Harris posted on social media, writing “F##k dat police” and directing inflammatory remarks toward an officer’s family. The posts circulated widely online, drawing criticism over their timing and tone.

Law enforcement has not publicly responded to the social media comments and has focused on the charges and procedural details of the arrest. It remains unclear whether the online statements could carry additional legal consequences.

Harris now faces multiple charges with potentially lasting implications as the case moves forward.