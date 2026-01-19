Klay Thompson Goes Viral Staring at Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Klay Thompson’s viral stare at Megan Thee Stallion during her Dunkin’ event has fans wondering if her protein shake fueled his 23-point game.

Klay Thompson had social media doing double takes after his intense stare at his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, went viral during her Dunkin’ Donuts takeover in Miami.

The Dallas Mavericks guard looked like he was studying the goods on Meg’s menu harder than game film. Fans couldn’t stop talking about Thompson’s laser focus while Megan promoted her “Hot Girls Run on Dunkin'” collaboration.

Megan making that drink but Klay over there looking at something else😭 pic.twitter.com/3tzINX1dNY — theequeenstallion1👑Fan Account (@queen_stallion1) January 17, 2026

The 35-year-old NBA veteran stood behind his girl like a bodyguard, but his expression had people cracking jokes about whether he was eyeing those protein refreshers.

“Very proud,” Thompson told reporters when asked about supporting Megan’s latest business move. He added with a grin that he might’ve also come for the donuts, but social media thinks he had his eyes on Meg’s cake.

But here’s where things get interesting for Thompson’s critics.

Just one day after the viral Miami moment, Klay dropped 23 points against the Utah Jazz, shooting an efficient 7-for-12 from the field and 6-for-11 from three-point range.

That performance came after a rough stretch in which Thompson averaged just 12 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field.

The four-time NBA champion has faced criticism for his declining production since joining Dallas from Golden State and many have blamed it on his relationship with Megan.

Thompson’s been struggling to find his rhythm in his first season with the Mavericks, averaging career-low numbers across multiple categories. The timing of his 23-point explosion has fans joking that Megan’s protein refreshers might be the secret that Thompson needed.

The couple has been dating since late 2025 and frequently shows public support for each other’s careers. Megan attends Mavericks games regularly, while Thompson appears at her business events and promotional activities.

Megan’s Dunkin’ promotion runs through late January at select Miami locations. The “Hot Girls Run on Dunkin'” campaign has generated millions of social media views, partly thanks to Thompson’s viral supporting role.

The protein refreshers come in flavors like Megan’s Mango and feature added protein to fuel workouts and busy lifestyles. Dunkin’ positioned the collaboration as a celebration of confidence and empowerment, themes central to Megan’s brand.

Dallas faces the New York Knicks on January 19 at Madison Square Garden, where Thompson will look to continue his improved play.