Klay Thompson Roasted Over 7-Point Performance While Megan Thee Stallion Watches

Klay Thompson scored just seven points on Christmas Day against his former team while girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion watched from courtside seats.

Fans roasted the Dallas Mavericks guard on social media, with many pointing to his declining performance since dating the rapper. The couple spent Christmas Eve on Thompson’s boat before the highly anticipated Warriors matchup.

Thompson came off the bench and managed only seven points, two rebounds and two assists in the loss to his former teammates with Golden State, 126-116.

Social media erupted with criticism.

“Klay Thompson might as well get a feature from Megan and start his rap career. Bro got 2 points,” one user fumed. “klay not even trying to play he just wants to get back to megan and i don’t blame him.”

This poor showing adds to growing criticism about Thompson’s performance since he began dating Megan Thee Stallion in July 2024. Former NBA players Jason Williams and Pat Beverley have made controversial comments blaming the rapper for Thompson’s struggles.

The couple has faced scrutiny throughout their relationship, with some fans and analysts suggesting Thompson’s focus has shifted since dating the Grammy winner.

His stats have notably declined this season, averaging 8.1 points per game and shooting poorly, resulting in him being benched earlier in the season.

Before the Christmas Day game, Thompson and Megan spent time on his boat, which he renamed “SS Stallion” after dating her for just five months.

The couple was seen enjoying the water on Christmas Eve, with Thompson introducing Megan to his “Captain Klay” persona.

Despite the criticism, Thompson has defended his girlfriend multiple times, calling out those who blame her for his performance.

The couple made their relationship official in July and have been spotted together at numerous games and events.

Fans continue to debate whether Megan’s presence affects Thompson’s game, but the Christmas Day performance certainly didn’t help silence the critics.

klay missing 3s in front of megan smh — 𝖈 (@calitingz) December 25, 2025

Megan coming all the way to watch Klay stink it up 💀😭 — Manny (@Mannyofweb3_) December 25, 2025

Klay Thompson playin like shi in front of Megan the stallion p############ ass hooper ma — SRT Reem 👹 (@1fundsbaby) December 25, 2025