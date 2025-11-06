Klay Thompson Benched, Mavs Fans Blame Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Klay Thompson was benched for poor shooting as fans blamed his slump on “The Stallion Effect” amid his romance with Megan Thee Stallion.

Klay Thompson found himself relegated to the bench Wednesday night as the Dallas Mavericks made their first major lineup change of the season.

The four-time NBA champion was replaced in the starting five by D’Angelo Russell following a dismal start that has seen his shooting percentages plummet to career lows.

The 35-year-old guard’s numbers tell a troubling story for the Dallas team. Thompson is averaging just 8.1 points per game while shooting 31.8% from the field and a concerning 26.2% from three-point range through the team’s first seven contests.

These marks represent significant drops from his career averages and have contributed to the Mavericks’ disappointing 2-6 start.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd’s decision to move Thompson to a reserve role paid immediate dividends in Wednesday’s 101-99 loss to New Orleans.

Coming off the bench, Thompson contributed 11 points in 21 minutes while shooting 57.1% from the field and connecting on 50% of his six three-point attempts.

Thompson told The Dallas Morning News that he didn’t mind coming off of the bench if it meant helping his team win.

“I don’t mind. I’m going to play. I’m gonna do great things. That’s coming. I know it is,” Thompson said. “I can be better,” he said. “It’s going to be better, too. I promise. Especially myself.”

However, the benching has sparked arguments among Mavericks fans, with many pointing fingers at Thompson’s relationship with Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion as causing the problem.

Social media has been flooded with commentary about what fans are calling “The Stallion Effect.”

“Need meg gtf away from Klay Thompson bro,” one user said, while another wrote: “Klay Thompson ain’t thinking bout s##t but that ass bouncing round at the crib.”

Need meg gtf away from Klay Thompson bro — Business Stander (@ZigZagsnAshTags) November 6, 2025

The relationship between Thompson and the Houston-born artist has been highly publicized throughout 2025.

The pair have thrown up social posts displaying them working out together and recent reports suggest they have purchased a home together in the Dallas area.

“I’m receiving love way better than I ever have in life, which is probably why the man that I have now has came into my life, ’cause I was ready to have him. I’m still doing hot girl stuff. But I love him,” Megan Thee Stallion said of Klay in a recent interview.

Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million contract with Dallas in 2023 after spending his entire career with Golden State.

The move was expected to provide the final piece for a championship-caliber roster following the Mavericks’ NBA Finals appearance in 2024.

Instead, Thompson has struggled to find his rhythm in a new system.

His shooting woes have been particularly pronounced, as the player once known as half of the “Splash Brothers” alongside Stephen Curry has failed to replicate his legendary long-range accuracy.

Megan drained whatever career Klay Thompson had left right out of him — Da Mans wit Fans only.. (@CatchMeUptown) November 6, 2025

Klay Thompson should just retire. He's more worried about Megan Thee Stallion than his own team. — Beast Season (@dayy1trader) November 6, 2025

Megan The Stallion has cursed Klay Thompson idgaf what yall say — | YokoNo 💮 (@iYess_Hou) November 6, 2025