Knicks Legend Roasts Klay Thompson Over Megan Romance

Walt Frazier roasted Klay Thompson on live TV, saying Megan Thee Stallion is his “real claim to fame” over four NBA championships.

Walt Frazier just delivered what might be the most savage roast of 2026 so far. The Knicks legend completely torched Klay Thompson during Monday night’s MSG broadcast.

Mike Breen was praising Thompson’s legendary career. Four NBA rings, All-Star selections, fourth all-time in three-pointers made. The usual basketball greatness talk.

Then Frazier dropped the hammer.

“His real claim to fame,” Frazier said without missing a beat. “Megan Thee Stallion.”

Breen nearly lost it on air. “What are you doing? You’re gonna have to get a warning. And you’re gonna get me in trouble!”

The 80-year-old broadcasting legend wasn’t done trolling. This came just two days after Frazier said Devin Booker’s prominence comes from “Kardashian fame” because of Kendall Jenner.

Frazier’s timing was perfect. Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have been dating since July 2025. They went public with steamy social media posts and mini-golf dates.

The relationship timeline tells a wild story. Thompson started the 2025-26 season averaging 12.0 points per game. His shooting percentages dropped to career lows.

Since dating Megan, Thompson’s three-point shooting fell to 34.7 percent. His field goal percentage sits at 39.0 percent. These numbers represent his worst statistical season since his rookie year.

The Dallas Mavericks sit at 18-26 this season. Thompson’s decline coincides perfectly with his romance going public.

Megan has been courtside for multiple games. She posted Instagram photos wearing custom Mavericks gear. The couple sparked move-in rumors in October 2025.

Frazier’s comment hit different because it’s partially true. Thompson’s basketball legacy speaks for itself. Four championships with Golden State, clutch playoff performances, and elite shooting records.

But social media buzz around Thompson now centers on Megan. Their relationship generates more headlines than his basketball performance.

The Hot Girl Summer rapper brings massive star power. Her 32 million Instagram followers dwarf Thompson’s basketball audience. Entertainment blogs cover their dates more than sports outlets cover his games.

Still, Thompson’s career achievements remain untouchable. All-NBA selections, NBA All-Defense honors, and clutch playoff moments and the Splash Brother legacy with Stephen Curry changed basketball forever.