Kodak Black Beats $10M Shooting Lawsuit, Lawyer Offers Chilling Ultimatum

Kodak Black’s attorney forced the shooting victims to withdraw their $10 million lawsuit without any settlement payment.

Kodak Black scored a major legal victory when attorneys representing two shooting victims withdrew their $10 million lawsuit against the Florida rapper without any settlement payment.

The case stemmed from a February 12, 2022, incident outside The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles during a Justin Bieber-hosted after-party for Super Bowl LVI weekend.

Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman claimed KodakBlack escalated tensions that led to gunfire, injuring them and the rapper himself.

Kodak Black sustained a leg wound while Schaefer and Rahman suffered injuries they attributed to the rapper’s alleged role in provoking the violence.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak’s attorney, delivered a scathing statement to TMZ about the case’s dismissal.

“This lawsuit filed by Gloria Allred, might have been the dumbest, most ridiculous lawsuit I have ever read,” Cohen said. “As I said when this idiotic lawsuit was filed, they would not get a dime.”

Cohen revealed his legal strategy involved giving opposing counsel an ultimatum rather than negotiating any financial settlement.

Justin Bieber was initially named as a co-defendant in the original complaint but was dismissed from the lawsuit months after it was filed. The pop star’s legal team successfully argued he bore no responsibility for the violence that erupted at his event.

Gloria Allred’s law firm represented the plaintiffs but has not responded to requests for comment about the case withdrawal. The dismissal prevents any future refiling of similar claims related to the 2022 shooting incident.

Cohen concluded his statement with a warning to other attorneys considering similar cases against his clients.

“This should be a warning and a lesson to d#### attorneys, filing d#### lawsuits, come for our clients and we will come for you,” he stated.